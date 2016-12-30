3:08 am, December 30, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Family, friends can play…

Family, friends can play a role in patient’s health, doc says

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP December 30, 2016 2:55 am 12/30/2016 02:55am
Share

WASHINGTON — Doctors have a powerful tool they’re failing to use: a patient’s friends and family.

A perspective published by the New England Journal of Medicine Thursday said more doctors should get them involved in patients’ health.

“So much of medicine right now is based on connections between a doctor and a patient, and yet so much of health happens in all of the hours when you’re not in front of a doctor,” said David Asch, M.D., MBA, a professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Penn Medicine Center for Health Care Innovation.

People already have gym buddies, share diet goals and try to quit smoking together. Asch believes that getting health care providers to suggest social support wouldn’t be that different.

“Maybe doctors and hospitals ought to set things up so it’s easy for people to form these kinds of alliances,” Asch said.

Counseling people on managing diabetes, for example, might involve suggesting they talk to people with similar issues. “Other patients who have diabetes, who can become peer mentors to each other — sort of reciprocal mentors,” he said.

Being self-conscious about health issues is a missed opportunity, said Asch, who suggests people ask for help.

“A lot of people see health and health care issues as very private,” Asch said. “But if I’m willing to be helped, then that’s really the first step. And the next step is really to find people who are willing to help you.”

Patients can ask spouses, friends and family to do things such as monitor restaurant menu choices, or take regular walks, or remind them to take daily meds.

“People who have much more social support tend to live healthier lives,” Asch said.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
David Asch Health News Latest News Living News new england journal of medicine perelman school of medicine university of pennsylvania
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Family, friends can play…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Health News