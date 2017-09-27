201.5
Oklahoma City Zoo says adopted tiger cub is healthy

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 6:51 pm 09/27/2017 06:51pm
Amur Tiger Cub "Zoya" is examined by Dr. Gretchen Cole, Oklahoma City Zoo veterinarian Gretchen Cole, during a wellness exam in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Zoya was born at the Philadelphia Zoo July 10, 2017, but transferred to the Oklahoma City Zoo to be cared for by a surrogate Sumatran Tiger after her own mother rejected her. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A medical checkup shows that a 2-month-old tiger cub rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo is healthy and continuing to make progress with her adopted family at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Zoo officials said Wednesday that Zoya and her brothers Eko, Ramah and Gusti are all doing well. They still are nursing from their mom, Lola, but are starting to eat meat.

The cubs have gained popularity from the zoo’s livestreaming video , which shows them playing, feeding and sleeping indoors. The cubs were expected to move to an outdoor habitat this month, but the zoo says a trial run showed they weren’t ready. Instead of knowing to return with their mother to the den at night for safety, they stayed outside and had to be brought in.

