501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » What kind of foods…

What kind of foods should you have during an emergency?

By Jack Moore September 14, 2017 10:09 am 09/14/2017 10:09am
Share
Customers stand in line to pay for cases of water at an H-E-B store Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Corpus Christi, Texas.. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

WASHINGTON — The back-to-back hurricanes that slammed Texas and Florida sent thousands of people to emergency shelters and stranded many others at home without power.

The storms also served as an important reminder to people who weren’t affected by the storms: Always have sufficient food and water around for emergencies and power outages.

Sally Squires, who writes the Lean Plate Club™ blog, says if you truly want to be prepared, you’ll need to a keep a few key numbers top of mind.

First, zero in on the caloric content of the food you store away.

Related Stories

While the average adult needs about 2,000 calories a day, if you have  teens, they’ll probably need a couple hundred more, she said. Meanwhile, smaller children need about 1,000 calories a day and infants typically need between 500 and 800.

“So, as you you’re thinking about what food you pack, you want to make sure that you’re meeting some of those caloric needs,” Squires said.

Second, you want to think shelf-stable.

“And that means that … until you open them, they’re going to last pretty much for years,” she said.

There are now shelf-stable cheeses and whole prepared meals that don’t need to be refrigerated or heated up.

If you opt for canned foods, look healthier choices, such as low- or no-sodium options, Squires suggested.

Don’t forget the H2O. “The rule of thumb is that you want a gallon of water (per day) for every individual in your household and that includes cats and dogs,” Squires said.

Also, don’t skimp on the snacks. Nuts and dried meat offer plenty of protein and freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are a good source of nutrients.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
emergency kit Health and Fitness News Latest News lean plate club Living News Local News National News sally squires
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?