501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » How to tell if…

How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 2, 2017 5:30 am 09/02/2017 05:30am
Share

Before the early 1900s, people didn’t know that vitamins existed or that a lack of them could contribute to disease. Once scientists made that connection, though, the food supply began to change. Beginning in the 1920s, for example, salt became fortified with iodine to prevent goiter, an enlarged thyroid causing symptoms including fatigue, weight gain and decreased body temperature. In the 1940s, milk was fortified with vitamin D to reduce the incidence of rickets, which caused children to have bowed legs and knocked knees.

Fast-forward 75 years and deficiencies still exist, just different ones for different reasons. Today, Americans are consuming foods high in calories, saturated fat, added sugar and sodium. Many of these foods are highly processed and lack an abundance of nutrients needed to grow and thrive. In particular, most Americans are lacking vitamins A, C and D, calcium, fiber, magnesium and potassium, according to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines. Adolescent and premenopausal females tend to lack iron.

The goal is to get in the nutrient sweet spot — not too little and not too much. (Too much of certain nutrients can cause health problems, too.) Here are some of the most common nutrients you may be lacking and how you can get your fill:

[See: 13 Best Fish: High in Omega-3s — and Environmentally-Friendly.]

[See: 7 Ways to Get Calcium Beyond Milk.]

[See: 9 Foods Packed With Potassium.]

More from U.S. News

8 Food Combinations to Embrace (and 3 to Avoid)

Pharmacist Recommended Vitamins and Supplements

10 Reasons You May Be Feeling Fatigued

How to Tell if You’re Deficient in These 5 Nutrients originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Today in History: Sept. 2
Houston flooding
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining