501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Heinz Awards: Doc in…

Heinz Awards: Doc in Flint, Michigan, water crisis, 4 others

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 12:16 am 09/14/2017 12:16am
Share
FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, pediatrician Mona Hanna-Attisha testifies about lead contamination of the Flint, Mich., water supply during a hearing of the U.S. House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation announced five individuals Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, selected to receive this year's $250,000 prizes from the foundation, including Hanna-Attisha, who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in the Flint, Mich., water supply. The winners will be honored at an Oct. 18, 2017, banquet. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A pediatrician who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in the Flint, Michigan, water supply is one of five people being honored with $250,000 prizes from the Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation.

The foundation awards recognize innovative work in the arts, environment, human condition, public policy and economics categories.

An associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, won the public policy award Thursday for a study published in 2015 that showed Flint’s children were exposed to lead levels deemed dangerous by government regulators.

Because lead poisoning can’t be reversed, Hanna-Attisha has led programs to aid early childhood development, improve nutrition and otherwise mitigate effects that lead can have on Flint’s children.

The winners will be honored at a banquet Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?