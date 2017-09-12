501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Child heart patients treated…

Child heart patients treated for rare surgical infection

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 1:59 pm 09/12/2017 01:59pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At least a dozen children who had heart surgery at Children’s Hospital New Orleans between late May and July have infected incisions, apparently from contaminated equipment.

The hospital’s chief medical officer says the infections were linked to a machine that regulates a patient’s temperature during heart surgery.

Dr. John Heaton says the machine was replaced and patients are responding to intravenous antibiotics.

He says a handful who haven’t shown symptoms will see doctors this week, to make sure.

Heaton says the hospital’s paying for treatment and related costs, such as parents’ hotel rooms and meals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the bacteria in question as common in water, soil and dust. It says contaminated medical devices can infect the skin and soft tissues under the skin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?