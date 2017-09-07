501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » California prosecutor: Doctor faces…

California prosecutor: Doctor faces more child sex claims

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 11:01 am 09/07/2017 11:01am
Share

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a brain surgeon and two nurses in jail awaiting trial for allegedly operating a child-sex ring caught on video may face more charges after investigators discovered additional video footage.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2f7jAsI ) Thursday that a prosecutor told a judge that the case is expanding.

Prosecutor Steven Moore declined to release the new video or discuss the new allegations outside court Wednesday.

Dr. James Kohut, Rashel Brandon and Emily Stephens are each charged with sexually assaulting multiple children. Police took seven children, ages 3 to 13, into protective custody.

Kohut’s attorney Jay Rorty says his client denies the charges.

Brandon’s attorney says she suffered severe abuse in her marriage and was exploited by Kohut.

Stephens’ attorney Brian Worthington didn’t return a call placed early Thursday.

___

Information from: Santa Cruz Sentinel, http://www.santacruzsentinel.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?