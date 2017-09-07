501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » 86-year-old dementia patient fatally…

86-year-old dementia patient fatally beaten in care facility

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:15 am 09/07/2017 09:15am
Share

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home’s dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says in a statement that James Schappell was apparently beaten Tuesday morning with a piece of furniture in a room at the CareOne facility in Randolph, a suburb of Boston. He was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday night.

His 58-year-old roommate has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the suspect was evaluated by a court clinician, a judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for a competency evaluation. The judge did not arraign the man.

The suspect is due back in court Sept. 21.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?