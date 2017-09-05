5 celebrities whose diets are on point, according to nutritionists

In all my years counseling clients — including many celebrities and dignitaries who must remain unnamed — I’ve never recommended celebrity-endorsed quick fixes like cleanses over common sense. But whether I like it or not, celebrity fad diets are often mimicked by their fans of all ages, who may be vulnerable to eating disorders and unrealistic expectations about how these eating plans will actually change their lives (or not). Fortunately, there are a few celebrities whose eating, exercise and lifestyle habits my colleagues and I applaud. Here are a few famous folks you can follow with a clear conscience (for now, at least).