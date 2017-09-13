13 ways to solve sleep problems

Understand your sleep needs.

Sleep patterns shift somewhat with age but changes “are not profound,” says Michael V. Vitiello, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. Circadian rhythms that help determine a person’s daily sleep-wake cycles are thought to undergo a “phase advance” with age, meaning the sleep phase starts earlier. From ages 18 to 81 or so, the average amount of nightly sleep only shrinks by about one to 1.5 hours. And you don’t really need a full eight hours anyway, Vitiello says. According to guidelines, seven hours of sleep is standard for most adults.

(Thinkstock)