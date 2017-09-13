13 ways to solve sleep problems

Too many older adults endure night after night of fragmented sleep with frequent waking. But you don’t have to accept skipping sleep as just a normal part of aging. It’s important to get a good night’s rest to reduce stress, boost memory and reaction time, make the best decisions and stave off depression. Sleep may also play into better blood-pressure control and heart health. Insomnia often stems from causes that can be changed, fixed or treated. Check out the following expert tips to help you sleep more soundly.