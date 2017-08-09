501.5
UGA shoots down policy that would let students self-grade

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:43 pm 08/09/2017 12:43pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia has nixed a professor’s policy that allowed students to grade themselves.

Media outlets report that University officials on Tuesday forced Terry College of Business professor Rick Watson to remove his “stress reduction policy” from the syllabus on his webpage. The policy would have allowed students to grade themselves and drop out of group work if they became too stressed. It also allowed for all tests and exams to be open book.

First published on the website Campus Reform , Watson’s stress reduction policy went viral and led to complaints about students not being prepared for the real world.

College of Business Dean Benjamin Ayers said in a statement that the policy won’t be allowed and called it “ill-advised.”

Watson has taught at UGA since 1989.

