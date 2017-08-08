501.5
The Latest: Medical marijuana dispensaries opening in Hawaii

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:06 pm 08/08/2017 09:06pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on medical marijuana dispensaries opening in Hawaii (all times local):

3 p.m.

A second Hawaii medical marijuana dispensary says it will begin selling cannabis.

Honolulu-based Aloha Green said Tuesday it will begin selling the drug Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Maui Grown Therapies said it was beginning to sell medical cannabis. Its sales were approved by the state Department of Health.

Teri Freitas Gorman of the Maui dispensary says it’s a historic day not just for Maui but for the entire state.

___

10:30 a.m.

Dispensary sales of medical marijuana in Hawaii are beginning after patients waited 17 years for a legal way to purchase the drug.

Maui Grown Therapies received approval from the Department of Health to begin selling medical cannabis Tuesday.

Teri Freitas Gorman of the dispensary says they’re planning to start selling medical marijuana to patients now. She says it’s a historic day not just for Maui but for the entire state.

State Health Director Virginia Pressler says patients on Maui now have assurance the medical cannabis they buy at the dispensary is thoroughly tested and safe.

Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 2000. But the state didn’t legalize dispensaries until 2015. The state’s 18,000 patients had to grow or obtain the drug on their own.

