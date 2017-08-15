501.5
Residents, police officers hospitalized with CO poisoning

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 12:03 am 08/15/2017 12:03am
MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) — Multiple people including at least three police officers have been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in New Jersey.

Police were called to a home in Mount Olive Monday night after several residents were found unconscious.

The residents and at least three police officers were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The cause of the elevated levels of carbon monoxide remains under investigation.

