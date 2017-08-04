501.5
Nurse pleads guilty to secretly filming female patients

August 4, 2017
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania nurse has pleaded guilty to secretly filming unclothed female patients as they underwent medical procedures.

Bucks County prosecutors say 45-year-old James Close admitted Friday that he videotaped the women, including a 17-year-old girl, during dermatology treatments at Penn Medicine in Yardley.

A lawyer representing some of the victims says police searched Close’s phone and found 18 videos of seven women.

The attorney says Close was caught when the 17-year-old girl noticed his phone filming her during a procedure. He says the oldest victim was in her 60s.

Penn Medicine officials said in a statement that they are appalled by the ex-employee’s actions and that they fully cooperated with the investigation.

A voicemail message left at a phone number listed for Close’s attorney was not immediately returned.

