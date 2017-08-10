Marathon nutrition: Tips for what runners should eat

WASHINGTON — Training for a marathon consists of much more than logging miles. Fueling the body the right way can be crucial to a successful race, too.
Each person is different when it comes to diet, tastes and what their body can tolerate, but there are some guidelines that can help runners (and other athletes, for that matter) perform at their best, said Andrea Goergen, a bariatric dietitian at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
As training for D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon picks up speed, here are some tips from Georgen for how runners can eat their way to their best races.
