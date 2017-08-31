501.5
Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 12:17 am 08/31/2017 12:17am
In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates how nitrous oxide is used in an ambulance, in Stowe, Vt. Several rural ambulance crews are using nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to treat patients' pain en route to the hospital when paramedics aren't on board to provide narcotics. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Laughing gas is starting to turn up again in ambulances in some rural areas.

It’s a way for medical workers who don’t have clearance to administer narcotic painkillers to provide pain and anxiety relief on sometimes long trips to the hospital.

And nitrous has the bonus of not being an opioid as the nation battles a drug overdose crisis.

One medical official in Vermont told of a woman with a dislocated shoulder who didn’t want to be given pain medication because she is recovering from addiction.

Its renewed use comes as some states allow advanced emergency medical technicians to administer it. They have less training than paramedics.

