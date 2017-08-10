501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Health officials tie norovirus…

Health officials tie norovirus outbreak to doughnut shop

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:52 am 08/10/2017 08:52am
Share

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — County health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in northwest Ohio.

A spokesman for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says an outbreak that has sickened at least 214 people has been tied to Mama C’s Donuts in Maumee. The illnesses have been tracked to people who ate at the shop between Friday and Monday.

Health officials in neighboring Wood County also are investigating whether a dozen cases reported there are linked to stores that sell Mama C’s doughnuts.

The Maumee store has been closed since Tuesday for cleaning. It isn’t expected to reopen Thursday.

Norovirus can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Most people recover in a few days, but it can be dangerous for young children or elderly people.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?