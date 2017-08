48 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions

As part of its Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement.

In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

More than 1,200 hospitals earned a rating of high performing in at least one procedure or condition. But only the following 48 standouts, barely 1 percent of hospitals evaluated, got that top rating in all nine:

— Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

— Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

— Baptist Health Lexington, Kentucky

— Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

— Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

— Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, Michigan

— Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia

— Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

— Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

— CHI Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, Tennessee

— Christ Hospital, Cincinnati

— Christiana Care Hospitals, Newark, Delaware

— Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina

— Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, California

— Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta

— Emory University Hospital, Atlanta

— Florida Hospital, Orlando

— Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California

— Houston Methodist Hospital

— John Muir Medical Center, Concord, California

— Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

— Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, Pennsylvania

— Maine Medical Center, Portland

— Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

— Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

— Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida

— Mayo Clinic Phoenix

— Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis

— Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey

— Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Greensboro, North Carolina

— Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, Michigan

— Northwest Memorial Hospital, Chicago

— OHSU Hospital, Portland, Oregon

— Orlando Regional Medical Center

— Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon

— Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

— Sanford USD Medical Center, Souix Falls, South Dakota

— Sarasota Memorial Health-Sarasota Hospital, Sarasota, Florida

— Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California

— Spectrum Health-Butterworth-Blodgett Hospitals, Grand Rapids, Michigan

— St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota

— St. Joseph Hospital Health Center, Syracuse, New York

— St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho

— Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

— Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia

— UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina

— University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville

— Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

48 Hospitals With Strong Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 08/08/17: A previous version of this article misspelled Sioux Falls.