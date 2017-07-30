Which is worse? Experts choose lesser of 8 pairs of health evils

If achieving health was nothing more than following a fail-proof prescription, we’d always fill half our plates with vegetables, sleep soundly for at least eight hours a night, engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week and promptly show up for each physical, dentist appointment and flu vaccination. But we live in the real world, where vegetables rot, babies scream at night, ankles sprain and calendars get double-booked. So how can you make the best choice for your health when faced with two not-so-great options? U.S. News asked health experts to weigh in on eight such dilemmas: