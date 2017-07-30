Which is worse? Experts choose lesser of 8 pairs of health evils

Wash your face with hand soap or don’t wash your face at all?

You’ve put on your pajamas and brushed your teeth, but you can’t properly wash your face — which is dusted with makeup, coated with sweat or otherwise dirtied from living your life — because the only cleanser available is hand soap. “The products used to clean hands … are very drying and, for some, can lead to breakouts,” says Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a dermatologist in Boston. While a little hand soap on your face won’t kill you, in this case, Hirsch recommends splashing your face with water only and finding a suitable soap in the morning. “The best choice of all is to leave a small tin of wipes in your bag,” she says.

(WTOP/Rachel Nania)