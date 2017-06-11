Summer is for spending time outside, but if you suffer from a summertime allergy, the outdoors may not be your friend. Let’s look at some of the common summer allergies and what you can do about them.

Typically, we think of nasal allergies in the spring and fall. In fact, grass pollen causes many people to suffer from severe sneezing, nasal itching and congestion, and a runny nose throughout the summer. Ideally, you should stay indoors when grass pollen counts are highest, usually in the early morning hours. Don’t dry clothing outside, as pollen clings to clothes and then gets in the house. Always keep windows to your house and car closed. Avoid grass mowing, but if you must do it, a pollen mask will help. (Thinkstock)

[See: 8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies.]

[See: Is it Healthy to Sleep With Your Pets?]

[See: 7 Lifestyle Tips to Manage Your Asthma.]

More from U.S. News

8 Secrets of People Who Don’t Get Sick

10 Interesting Ways to Volunteer at a Hospital

6 Health Hazards to Watch Out for This Summer Other Than Skin Cancer

What to Do About Summer Allergies originally appeared on usnews.com