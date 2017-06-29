502

The Latest: GOP ponders how best to sell health care

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 2:16 am 06/29/2017 02:16am
President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the President Donald Trump’s role in the health care debate. All times local):

7:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Republicans are weighing how to deploy President Donald Trump in the high-stakes debate over health care.

Trump has a unique ability to command and control attention, and that could be leveraged to bolster public support for Republican efforts and ramp up pressure on wavering senators.

But lawmakers and aides privately bemoan Trump’s thin grasp of the bill’s principles, and worry that his difficulty staying on message can do more harm than good.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote this week after it became clear that he couldn’t muster enough Republican support to offset the unanimous opposition from Democrats. GOP leaders are now hoping to pass a bill in the Senate and reconcile it with an earlier version approved by the House before lawmakers head home in August.

