800

Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Tests find mixture of…

Tests find mixture of synthetic opioids in Georgia overdoses

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:53 pm 06/08/2017 01:53pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say early tests show a mixture of two synthetic opioids could be responsible for a rash of drug overdoses and up to four deaths in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that preliminary testing found that one of the drugs in the mixture is consistent with “a new fentanyl analogue.”

Fentanyl is a pain reliever prescribed by doctors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is also illegally produced and sold on the streets for its heroin-like effect and can be deadly.

Georgia emergency workers this month have found people unconscious and not breathing while responding to overdoses in several communities.

Georgia health officials say they’re continuing testing on the drug, sold as yellow pills.

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Tests find mixture of…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News