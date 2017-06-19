502

Supreme Court rules in favor of Alabama death row inmate

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:44 am 06/19/2017 10:44am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Alabama inmate who complained that he didn’t have an independent mental health expert to help him try to stave off a death sentence at his trial.

The justices divided 5-4 Monday in siding with inmate James McWilliams. He did not have his own expert when he was convicted of raping and killing a convenience store clerk in Tuscaloosa.

The justices had previously decided that poor defendants whose mental health might be a factor in the criminal charges they are facing have a right to an expert’s evaluation.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that McWilliams’ mental health assistance “fell far short” of what the earlier case required.

The decision could also affect two Arkansas inmates on death row.

