Health and Fitness News

Pharmacy head to be sentenced in deadly meningitis outbreak

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:18 am 06/26/2017 12:18am
FILE- In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Barry Cadden, center, arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, before scheduled closing arguments in his trial. Cadden is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 26, in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened hundreds more. Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law, but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The co-founder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy is set to be sentenced in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened hundreds more.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law, but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday in federal court in Boston.

Cadden was charged in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that was traced to contaminated injections of medical steroids made by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Prosecutors say Cadden ran the center in a dangerous way by skirting industry regulations on sterility in an effort to push production and make more money.

Prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence him to 35 years in prison. Cadden’s lawyer says he should get 2½ to 3 years.

