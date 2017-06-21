502

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:25 pm 06/21/2017 07:25pm
FILE - In this June 11, 2008, file photo, a wounded deer lies in the road after being hit by a car on the northbound lane of Interstate 295 near Freeport, Maine. In Oregon, under a road kill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat for human consumption. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill recently signed into law in Oregon allows drivers who crash into deer and elk on the road to harvest the animals’ meat for food.

It’s not as rare as you might think.

About 20 other states also let people take meat from animals killed by vehicles. And advocates say roadkill can be high-quality, grass-fed grub.

Washington state began allowing the salvaging of deer and elk carcasses a year ago.

In Pennsylvania, people can take deer or turkeys that are killed on the road if they report the incidents to the state Game Commission within 24 hours.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown signed the roadkill measure with little fanfare last week after lawmakers passed it without a single “nay” vote.

