N.Korea rejects S.Korea group’s offer for anti-malaria help

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 4:32 am 06/05/2017 04:32am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean civic group says North Korea has rejected its offer to provide anti-malaria supplies to protest Seoul’s support of fresh U.N. sanctions on the country.

The rejection could complicate efforts by South Korea’s news liberal President Moon Jae-in to try to expand civilian exchanges with North Korea as a way to improve strained bilateral ties.

Last month, Moon’s government allowed the Seoul-based Korean Sharing Movement to contact North Korea via email in Seoul’s first government approval on cross-border civilian exchanges since January 2016.

The civic group says it was supposed to deliver anti-malaria items to North Korea this week.

Group official Hong Sang-young says North Korea told his organization Monday that it won’t allow the visit because of U.N. sanctions adopted Friday that Seoul has vowed to implement.

