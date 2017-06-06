Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Mom charged after boy's…

Mom charged after boy’s teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:22 am 06/06/2017 10:22am
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth.

Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy’s older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2.

Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose. Prosecutors say the woman didn’t use any kind of anesthetic.

The woman was charged with felony child abuse. No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the child.

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Mom charged after boy's…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News