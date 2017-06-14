1002

Health and Fitness News

Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 8:53 am 06/14/2017 08:53am
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

Charges were read in court by a member of the state attorney general’s team. Lyon was not in court. A message seeking comment was left for his attorneys.

Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn’t treat it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system.

Some experts also have linked the water to Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. People can get sick if they inhale mist or vapor, typically from cooling systems.

There were nearly 100 cases in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015.

