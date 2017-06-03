Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Meet America's latest fitness…

Meet America’s latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 2:44 am 06/03/2017 02:44am
Share
This illustration provided by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company shows the cover of a workout book co-authored by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s long-time trainer Bryant Johnson entitled: “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too!” The 112-page book, scheduled for release Oct. 3, will include illustrations of the 84-year-old Justice Ginsburg doing the exercises in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and “her trusty sneakers.” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of the superstars of American fitness are about to swell with a pumped-up justice of the Supreme Court.

Ruther Bader Ginsburg is featured in an upcoming book about her exercise routine, titled “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!”

Ginsburg isn’t the book’s author, though the 84-year-old will grace its cover. The book is co-authored by illustrator Patrick Welsh and Ginsburg’s trainer, Bryant Johnson, who also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

The 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. It’s scheduled to be released Oct. 3, which happens to be the day after the Supreme Court begins its new session.

Topics:
Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Meet America's latest fitness…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News