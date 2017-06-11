800

Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Legionnaires' bacteria found at…

Legionnaires’ bacteria found at New York police precinct

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 11:45 pm 06/11/2017 11:45pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say traces of Legionnaires’ disease have been found in a New York City police precinct where an officer was hospitalized with symptoms of the disease.

The health department says they were informed that preliminary results of some tests conducted by an independent contractor at the precinct in Harlem showed traces of the bacteria.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2sigpGR ) reports health officials began investigating the water at the precinct Friday night after they were notified that an officer had been diagnosed with the disease.

The hot water supply at the precinct has been temporarily shut down.

The officer is recovering at a hospital outside of the city.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that can live in water. It’s not spread by person-to-person contact.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Legionnaires' bacteria found at…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News