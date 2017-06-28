Indiana water park must stay closed until fully compliant

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana water park where 11 children suffered chemical burns must remain closed until it’s in full compliance with regulations.

Porter County Health Department Administrator Keith Letta issued an order Wednesday that Seven Peaks Waterpark must remain closed for the next 30 days or until all park operations comply with state and local codes.

Letta closed the park June 19 after the 11 children suffered chemical burns from overchlorinated water, a 12th suffered an eye irritation and two others broke collarbones at the Porter, Indiana, attraction about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

Seven Peaks Resorts spokeswoman Jo Penney tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2tl6gJ2 ) the company is working diligently to comply with all requirements and hopes to pass inspections to reopen for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com