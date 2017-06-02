Health and Fitness News

Illinois woman dies while having cosmetic surgery in Florida

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:51 am 06/02/2017 06:51am
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency and died during a cosmetic procedure at a medical clinic in Florida.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2rrS1yY ) reports Lattia Baumeister of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday while undergoing an unidentified procedure at Seduction by Jardon’s Medical Center in Doral.

This is at least the third death of out-of-state women who came to South Florida to undergo cosmetic surgery. The newspaper reports that 25-year-old Ranika Hall, of Kansas City, Missouri, died March 25 after a Brazilian butt lift procedure performed at Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah. In May 2016, 29-year-old Heather Meadows of West Virginia died after cosmetic surgery at the Hialeah medical center.

No further details were released about Baumeister’s death. The investigation is continuing.

