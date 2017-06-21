502

GOP Medicaid cuts would hit states fighting opioid epidemic

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 3:33 am 06/21/2017 03:33am
Paul Wright shows a picture of himself in the hospital after a near fatal overdose in 2015, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican efforts to roll back “Obamacare” are colliding with the opioid epidemic. Cutbacks would hit hard in states that are deeply affected by the addiction crisis and struggling to turn the corner. The issue is Medicaid, expanded under former President Barack Obama. Data show that Medicaid expansion is paying for a large share of treatment costs in hard hit states. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican drive to roll back Barack Obama’s health care law is on a collision course with a national opioid epidemic that’s not letting up.

Medicaid cuts resulting from the GOP legislation would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis, according to state data and lawmakers in both parties.

The House health care bill would phase out expanded Medicaid, which allows states to provide federally backed insurance to low-income adults previously not eligible. Many people in that demographic are in their 20s and 30s and dealing with opioid addiction.

According to data compiled by The Associated Press, Medicaid expansion accounted for 61 percent of total Medicaid spending on substance abuse treatment in Kentucky, 47 percent in West Virginia, 56 percent in Michigan, and 59 percent in Maryland.

