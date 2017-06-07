800

Florida court orders doctor to stop performing surgery

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:15 am 06/07/2017 07:15am
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida court has ordered that a doctor stop performing plastic surgery after an Illinois woman’s death.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2qU8z1E ) Florida’s First District Court of Appeal ordered Monday that 44-year-old Osakatukei “Osak” Omulepu must also have a board-certified physician present for any other medical procedures until it rules on the state’s effort to stop him from practicing.

Miami-Dade County authorities say his patient, 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, died June 1 of fat clots in her lung from liposuction and fat transfer surgery.

Omulepu’s attorney, Monica Rodriguez, says he offered to work under a board-certified plastic surgeon’s supervision in response to the court restricting his license.

Florida officials have tried three times since February 2016 to stop Omulepu from performing a self-declared specialty liposuction and fat transfer procedure.

