Health and Fitness News

EPA chief met with Dow CEO before deciding on pesticide ban

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 1:50 pm 06/27/2017 01:50pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Records show the Trump administration’s top environmental official met privately with the chief executive of Dow Chemical shortly before reversing his agency’s push to ban a widely-used pesticide after health studies showed it can harm children’s brains.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt’s schedule shows he met with Dow CEO Andrew Liveris for about a half hour on March 9 during a conference held a Houston hotel. Twenty days later, Pruitt announced his decision to deny a petition to ban Dow’s chlorpyrifos pesticide from being sprayed on food. That’s despite the conclusions of his agency’s own scientists that ingesting even minuscule amounts of the chemical can interfere with the brain development of fetuses and infants.

EPA released a copy of Pruitt’s meeting schedule earlier this month following public records requests.

