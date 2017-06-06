Delaware lawmakers approve bill protecting abortion rights

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill ensuring that abortion remains legal in Delaware if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned has won final approval in the state legislature.

The House approved the bill, which narrowly cleared the Senate, on a 22-16 vote Tuesday.

Delaware’s current law allows abortions only if the mother’s health is at risk, if there is a substantial risk the child would be born with serious disabilities, or if pregnancy results from rape or incest. It also prohibits abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation removes any restrictions on abortion before a fetus reaches viability. It prohibits abortion after viability unless a doctor determines that an abortion is necessary to protect the woman’s life or health, or that the baby is not likely to survive without extraordinary medical measures.