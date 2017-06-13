1002

Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Centene to offer insurance…

Centene to offer insurance in exchanges in 3 more states

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 11:54 am 06/13/2017 11:54am
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. says it will begin offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act for insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada next year at a time other insurers are pulling out of such marketplaces.

Centene announced the expansion Tuesday. It didn’t specify whether its foray into Missouri and Kansas will fill a 32-county void that will result from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s decision to leave that individual insurance marketplace next year.

That Blue Cross decision affects about 67,000 people, and 25 Missouri counties will be left with no insurance provider under the exchanges unless another company steps in to sell coverage.

Centene also plans to expand in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Washington.

It says 90 percent of its exchange customers are eligible for subsidies.

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Centene to offer insurance…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News