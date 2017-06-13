800

Australian in Cambodia surrogacy case says she is innocent

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 2:59 am 06/13/2017 02:59am
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian woman charged with providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia said Tuesday she is a nurse and has never had any trouble with the law before.

Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy last year after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.

Tammy Davis-Charles appeared in court Tuesday in orange prison clothes. Davis-Charles and two Cambodian associates were charged last year with acting as intermediaries between parents and pregnant women and falsifying documents. They face up to two years in prison.

Developing countries are popular for surrogacy because costs are lower than in nations such as the United States and Australia, where surrogate services are around $150,000.

Davis-Charles says she is married with six children.

This story has been corrected to show Davis-Charles described herself as a nurse, not a physician

