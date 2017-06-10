APNewsBreak: Family: Man killed by cops was off medication

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Family members of a black man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers say he had stopped taking medication in April to treat a bipolar disorder and was in declining mental health since the recent death of his father.

The mother, brother and two sisters of 29-year-old Joshua Barre told The Associated Press in interviews Saturday that authorities could’ve used other means to restrain him because they knew about his mental state since May 31.

Joshua’s mother, Etta, says deputies had time to call for backup Friday because they followed him as he walked more than 10 blocks from his house to the convenience store where he was shot.

Two Tulsa County deputies and a Tulsa police officer opened fire when they discovered he was carrying knives.