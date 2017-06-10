800

Health and Fitness News

APNewsBreak: Family: Man killed by cops was off medication

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 5:54 pm 06/10/2017 05:54pm
Tulsa resident Angie Pitts, right, tries to calm down others as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a street protest and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear. (Cory Young/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Family members of a black man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers say he had stopped taking medication in April to treat a bipolar disorder and was in declining mental health since the recent death of his father.

The mother, brother and two sisters of 29-year-old Joshua Barre told The Associated Press in interviews Saturday that authorities could’ve used other means to restrain him because they knew about his mental state since May 31.

Joshua’s mother, Etta, says deputies had time to call for backup Friday because they followed him as he walked more than 10 blocks from his house to the convenience store where he was shot.

Two Tulsa County deputies and a Tulsa police officer opened fire when they discovered he was carrying knives.

Health and Fitness News