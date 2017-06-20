502

AP poll: Few agree with Trump move to ditch Paris accord

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. A new poll finds that less than a third of Americans support Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, with just 18 percent of respondents agreeing with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that less than a third of Americans support President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, with just 18 percent of respondents agreeing with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy.

The survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research this month found a slim majority — 52 percent — worry that withdrawing will hurt the economy. Another 27 percent think it won’t have an impact either way.

The poll found two-thirds of Americans think climate change is happening, while about 1 in 10 think it’s not. The remaining quarter aren’t sure.

Seven in 10 Americans think it’s a problem that the U.S. government should be working to address.

