What only your hairdresser — and doctors — know

Breakup haircuts and playoff beards are hair-related clues to a person’s mindset. Hair also can reveal a lot about someone’s health. For instance, certain diseases may cause leg hair to disappear, while thinning ponytails tell unhealthy tales of nutritional gaps and stress. Here are just some of the connections between your health and your hair.

Iron deficiency Nutritional deficiencies often show up in the hair first, says dermatologist Dr. Shani Francis, medical director of Ashira Dermatology in Evanston, Illinois. Iron deficiency, one of the top causes of hair loss, is a common menstrual side effect in women. This temporary form of hair loss is called telogen effluvium. “Iron-deficient hair usually is not only thinner but more wiry, sometimes more coarse and brittle, and dry,” Francis says. Fortunately, once the cause is determined, over-the-counter iron supplements can replenish the body’s depleted iron stores and restore a healthy head of hair. (Thinkstock)

More from U.S. News

11 Items That Help Protect Your Health

10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

8 Things You Didn’t Know About PCOS

9 Ways Your Hair Reflects Your Health originally appeared on usnews.com