5 hydration myths busted

After a long winter spent cooped up indoors, summer feels glorious. The sun stays out past 8 p.m., and lazy beach days are socially acceptable, backyard barbecues are a weekend staple and exercise — from youth sports camps to your own long marathon-training runs — are in their prime. Meanwhile, so is dehydration.

Sixty percent of the human body is water — or at least it should be for optimal health. However, some estimates suggest that up to 75 percent of American adults are chronically dehydrated. And in one International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism study of 11- to 16-year-old summer soccer camp participants, 9 out of 10 of them were significantly dehydrated, which can result in symptoms ranging from headaches, fatigue and impaired exercise performance to serious kidney and heart complications.

Unfortunately, when it comes to getting you and your family’s hydration where it needs to be, it can be tough to tease out fact from well-meaning fiction. Here, we explore five of the most common hydration myths. Read up before you fill up for better health.

1. Caffeine Dehydrates You Let’s start these myths off on a positive note: Your morning cup of coffee can boost your hydration levels. While experts have long believed that caffeine, like that contained in coffee, acts as a diuretic to dehydrate the body, recent research published in PLOS ONE found that in people who drink up to four cups of caffeinated Joe per day, coffee is just as hydrating as H2O. It’s important to remember that hydration levels tend to be lowest in the morning, since you spend all night sleeping, not drinking. So if what you want first thing in the morning is a cup (or two) of coffee, go for it, says registered dietitian and board-certified sports dietitian Georgie Fear, author of “Lean Habits for Lifelong Weight Loss.” (Thinkstock)

