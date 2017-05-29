Health and Fitness News

Your body: Are dairy-free diets a good way to go?

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio May 29, 2017 6:48 am 05/29/2017 06:48am
iStock/Thinkstock

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

It seems more young adults are dialing back on dairy — and that may not be a good thing.

The National Osteoporosis Society recently looked at nearly 300 patients under the age of 25 and found that 20 percent of them had been cutting back or completely eliminating dairy from their diet, in part because of advice they had read from bloggers.

But if you’re going to eliminate milk and other dairy products from your diet, it’s important to supplement your diet with other calcium-rich foods.

We still have a lot to learn about nutritional science but after getting a degree in nutrition, I’ve come to the opinion that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to eating, nutrition and the links to health and disease. Also, we can’t look at diet, health or disease in a vacuum. Dairy-free may be good for one thing but bad for another.

Health and Fitness News