Want to flex your aging brain? Do aerobic exercise and resistance training

You already know you should exercise to improve overall health and prevent conditions like heart disease — the No. 1 killer in the U.S. But that same workout you begrudgingly pushed yourself to do could also tone your mental faculties and help ward off cognitive decline that disproportionately afflicts older adults.

A recent research review of 36 randomized controlled trials featuring adults older than 50 finds that not only aerobic exercise, but resistance training — like lifting weights — can boost brain power in this age group. That held even for participants with mild cognitive impairment, like memory problems — an important note given that, as researchers point out, previous research shows having MCI is associated with an increased risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia later.

The review “finds very positive evidence that undertaking a combination of aerobic and resistance training of at least moderate intensity is of benefit to the brain function of people over the age of 50,” writes Joe Northey, PhD candidate at the University of Canberra Research Institute of Sport and Exercise in Australia, in an email. Northey led the review published last month in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

While much research has focused on the effect aerobic activity has on the brain, the analysis — shattering any meathead misconceptions — also showed that resistance training could significantly boost executive function, which includes decision-making, as well as working memory, used to store bits of information for short periods to function through the day, and memory in general. “Although this does not show that resistance training is better than other modes of exercise, it does suggest that this type of training has particularly pronounced effects on these domains of cognitive function,” the researchers wrote. While the review stopped short of prescribing a particular exercise routine to boost brain power, research provides clues regarding how to maximize those benefits from working out. Here are a few expert tips: (Thinkstock)

