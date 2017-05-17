Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Verdict slip in meningitis…

Verdict slip in meningitis outbreak trial creates confusion

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 2:42 pm 05/17/2017 02:42pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The verdict in the Massachusetts trial of a compounding pharmacy executive charged in a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak seemed clear in court but is now being questioned by some legal experts.

The verdict read by the court clerk in March said the federal jury found Barry Cadden guilty of conspiracy, fraud and other charges but acquitted him of the most serious allegations he faced under federal racketeering law: second-degree murder.

Now, some legal experts are questioning whether the vote was unanimous, as required.

On the written verdict form, the jury wrote numbers next to both “guilty” and “not guilty” on the second-degree murder counts. That has led some to suspect the jury was divided.

Legal experts say it’s too late for prosecutors to challenge the verdict.

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Verdict slip in meningitis…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News