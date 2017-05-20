Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » 5 best herbs for…

5 best herbs for spring allergy relief

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews May 20, 2017 5:21 am 05/20/2017 05:21am
Share

If you hear “springtime” and think happily of warmer temperatures and blooming plants, consider yourself lucky. For many, those seasonal joys are diluted by the thought of relentless and frustrating allergy symptoms like sneezing, congestion, headache, post-nasal drip, itchy throat and irritated eyes.

Click through the gallery for natural remedies to help deal with spring allergies.

[See: 8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies.]

[See: The Best Spices for Your Health.]

[See: Pharmacist Recommended Vitamins and Supplements.]

More from U.S. News

12 Spring Superfoods, From Leeks to Beets

6 Common Indoor Allergy Triggers and How to Avoid Them

Pharmacist Recommended Cough, Cold and Allergy Medicines

The 5 Best Herbs for Spring Allergy Relief originally appeared on usnews.com

Topics:
allergy allergy relief Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Photo Galleries
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » 5 best herbs for…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Where presidential kids went to school
Crab joints to try
Today in History: May 19
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
15 chocolate chip recipes
Wizards vs. Celtics
Famous mothers with their famous kids
Celebrity birthdays May 14-20
Round 2: Caps vs. Pens
Best foods for every stage of motherhood
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
May Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
10 tips for a healthier vacation
Graduation Day gift guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note