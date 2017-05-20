5 best herbs for spring allergy relief

An allergic response occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to a trigger or allergen such as pollen — a substance released by every tree, flower and weed. When you come into contact with something you are allergic to, the immune system then releases a chemical called histamine, which triggers the allergic reaction and all of the annoying symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allergies cannot generally be prevented, but allergic reactions can. There are certainly plenty of medicines on the market that can block the body’s release of histamine and also treat seasonal allergy symptoms, but many also cause a host of side effects, including drowsiness. The good news is that there are also natural supplements that can help you deal with spring allergies — without the side effects. Here are my top picks for herbal remedies for allergy relief:

(Thinkstock)