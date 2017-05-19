Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Philadelphia to mull safe…

Philadelphia to mull safe injection sites in opioid fight

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 3:58 pm 05/19/2017 03:58pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Philadelphia heads for a record year of drug overdose deaths, a task force is proposing a series of actions, from combatting stigma to considering allowing safe sites where drug users could inject heroin.

Gov. Tom Wolf joined Mayor Jim Kenney in outlining the task force’s findings Friday. Kenney convened the 23-member group in January to focus on developing a plan to combat the city’s opioid epidemic.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says experts are predicting Philadelphia’s opioid deaths this year will exceed 2016 numbers, reaching nearly 1,200 deaths.

Overdose deaths surged to 900 in 2016, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

Safe injection sites are locations where users can shoot up under the supervision of a doctor who can administer an antidote if necessary.

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Philadelphia to mull safe…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News