Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Nicholas Sand, creator of…

Nicholas Sand, creator of famous Orange Sunshine LSD, dies

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 7:24 pm 05/16/2017 07:24pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have invented LSD in the 1930s, and Timothy Leary was clearly its most prominent frontman in the 1960s.

But it was an obscure, self-taught chemist named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain.

Sand, who died April 24 at age 75, launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing arguably the most pure LSD, known as Orange Sunshine.

The Marin County coroner’s office says Sands died at his home in Lagunitas, north of San Francisco.

Sands and a partner flooded San Francisco in the late 1960s with millions of hits of acid before they were arrested.

He fled to Canada where, for 20 years, he produced millions more doses.

His story is told in the documentary “The Sunshine Makers.”

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Nicholas Sand, creator of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News