New Jersey student dies as a result of the choking game

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 10:01 am 05/18/2017 10:01am
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.

The Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2rueXfX ) reports Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian wrote to parents that the student engaged in a game that is also known as space monkey, the fainting game or flatliner.

Participants seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain.

The superintendent recommended that parents talk to their children and review the search history of their media devices.

The name and age of the student who died was not released.

Information from: Home News Tribune (East Brunswick, N.J.) , http://www.mycentraljersey.com

