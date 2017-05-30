Health and Fitness News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Medicare plans to replace…

Medicare plans to replace Social Security numbers on cards

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 12:03 pm 05/30/2017 12:03pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says it’s on track to meet a 2019 deadline for replacing Social Security numbers on Medicare cards with randomly generated digits and letters to protect seniors against identity theft.

Planning for the massive transition has been underway for years.

Medicare officials said Tuesday beneficiaries and their families should start seeing changes next April. That’s when the agency will begin mailing out new cards to more than 57 million elderly and disabled beneficiaries. They’ll be instructed to destroy their old cards after they get the new one.

The government says seniors are increasingly the victims of identity fraud, with a 24 percent increase in such cases from 2012-2014.

Congress has set an April 2019 deadline for all beneficiaries to have new cards.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Life & Style Parenting Tips
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Medicare plans to replace…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Health and Fitness News